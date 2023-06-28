Hay River is latest NWT community to install new sign

The Town of Hay River is in the process of installing a new welcome sign on the highway leading into the community.

According to the town’s Facebook page, installation of the new 12-foot sign began this week. The new design bears Hay River’s longtime designation as “the hub of the North” and uses an updated colour scheme.

Replacing the old welcome sign is part of a broader initiative that the town calls its wayfinding project, redeveloping signage across the community with the help of federal and territorial funding. A computer rendering of Hay River’s new welcome sign, posted online by the town.

In presentations to council, staff have said other work will involve better road signage, more signs for attractions like the wharf and museum, and signs for the likes of recreational areas and fishing locations.

Inuvik also recently updated its welcome sign.

The Town of Hay River said its old welcome sign could be transferred to the Hay River Museum as it is “a part of Hay River’s history,” adding that discussions with the society that runs the museum are ongoing.

Meanwhile, work to demolish Hay River’s old town hall begins this week with the removal of hazardous materials associated with the site.

“Special consideration is being given to ensure a safe work site and impact on the homeless population in the area,” the town stated.

“Efforts to design and construct a replacement building will be ongoing over the next few years.”