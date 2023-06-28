After YK theft arrest, RCMP ask: is this your dirt bike?

Police in Yellowknife are searching for the owner of a dirt bike after arresting a 35-year-old suspected of theft from various downtown properties.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the man had been apprehended while “driving a stolen dirt bike and in possession of a rifle and a bag of suspected stolen property.”

The man, who was not publicly identified by RCMP, was also impaired at the time, police said. He faces a range of charges related to theft and violations of gun laws.

“The Yellowknife RCMP have not been able to determine the ownership of the dirt bike,” police added, issuing a photo of the bike in question.

If it’s yours, RCMP want you to get in touch – and you should also contact police if you notice you are missing property overnight. Call the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111 or leave a message online.