‘Highly visible’ wildfire outside Tulita no threat for now, says GNWT

A wildfire clearly visible from Tulita on Friday evening does not currently pose a threat to the community, the NWT’s wildfire agency says.

Wildfire VQ006’s smoke plume could be seen towering above the Sahtu hamlet in photos posted by residents on Friday. The fire is around 20 km east of the community.

So far, the fire is estimated to have burned through 340 hectares.

“It is highly visible in the community. With winds from the east, residents should expect smoke in the area. However, there is no threat to Tulita at this time,” said fire information officer Mike Westwick shortly after 7pm on Friday.

“This wildfire is located just east of burned areas from past wildfires between this new fire and the community. This is acting as a natural barrier,” Westwick added.

“Previously burned areas leave less fuel for fires to burn, which means wildfires are much less likely to progress through them.”

On Facebook, the Hamlet of Tulita reiterated: “As of now, there is no immediate cause for alarm … Residents are encouraged to remain calm but prepared, following the guidance provided by local authorities.”