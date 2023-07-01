Wildfire closes highway between NWT and BC

The highway connecting the Dehcho to British Columbia has closed because of a growing wildfire on the BC side of the border.

On Friday evening, residents of Fort Liard – around 30 km north of the border – shared photos of a road closure being put in place. The road south from Fort Liard is labelled closed on the NWT government’s highway information webpage.

NWT Highway 7 and BC Highway 77 ordinarily connect Fort Liard residents with stores and services in the northern BC community of Fort Nelson.

The BC Wildfire Service reported on Friday that a new, out-of-control wildfire had been spotted just west of Highway 77.

Fire G91013 was about two kilometres from the road when discovered on Friday afternoon, and was estimated at 30 hectares in size.

The NWT-BC crossing is one of two highway routes south from the territory. The other connection, Highway 1, passes south of Hay River and leads to and from Alberta.