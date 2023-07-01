In pictures: Yellowknife’s 2023 Canada Day parade

A bumper crop of floats passed through downtown Yellowknife on Saturday morning to celebrate Canada Day 2023.
Hundreds of residents lined the streets for the parade, organized by the Rotary Club of Yellowknife. (See our full list of Canada Day events across the NWT
here, or check out our calendar for more events coming up.)
On this page, you can check out dozens of photos of the parade and the crowd. Are you or your friends in here somewhere?
Janet Pacey menaces pedestrians. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
African representation in the parade included residents in traditional attire from Cameroon. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
From left: Alma Jaboneta, Cian Donahue, Conan Donahue, Caelan Donahue and Cris-ann Donahue. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Ronald Castillo and Girlie Castillo. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Runners start the Canada Day mile. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
A high-five as the Canada Day Mile begins. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Runners in the Canada Day Mile. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
One of the Canada Day Mile’s youngest entrants decides to use alternative means of transportation. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Residents await the start of the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Parade participants start the route outside the downtown Independent. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
The head of the parade marches down Franklin Avenue. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
NWT minister Caroline Wawzonek on her bike. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Rebecca Alty jogs to catch up with the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
From left: Constance Adeniran, Eva Adekanle, Adeola Adekanle, Ethan Adekanle and Ayo Adekanle. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Sheila Bassi-Kellett and Dave Kellett. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Mayor Rebecca Alty, third from left, with the city’s flag near the front of the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Yellowknife’s mayor, right, chats to residents. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Perhaps the parade’s lightest entrant. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Members of the Philippine Cultural Association of Yellowknife. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Filipino representatives in the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
More members of the Filipino parade team. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Ptarmicon’s parade entry. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Ptarmicon representatives indulge in a mild disagreement. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Lydia Bardak, president of the Rotary Club of Yellowknife. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
The parade heads down Yellowknife’s main street. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Rotary Club volunteer Charles Dent. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
H Hayes and Sarah Sibley with Juni the dog. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Bella Beats representatives. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Younger members of the Bella Beats troupe. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Members of Yellowknife’s fire department and their families. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
The Kavanaugh entry. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Participants of Bangladeshi heritage. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Children in the Bangladeshi section of the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
The Aurora Fiddle Society float passes the federal Greenstone Building (notably not the greenest building in the photo). Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Alexandrea Malakoe hands out treats. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Robert Hawkins. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
The Marks family. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Amelia Washburn. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
From left: Amanda Washburn, Adrianna Washburn, Joshua Washburn and Alexandra Washburn. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Members of the Guthrie family. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
A new RCMP vessel joined the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Harley’s Hardrock Saloon’s float. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Yellowknife Gymnastics Club members. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Residents watch the parade from the Franklin Avenue sidewalk. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Part of India’s representation in the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
The parade included a range of unusual and vintage vehicles. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
An airport fire truck. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
The Boreal Kids Co entry, led by Lyric Sandhals, in full princess mode. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Members of the Northwest Territorial Pipe Band. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
A Canadian Ranger. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
A dog attempts to masquerade as a human parade participant. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio
Related Articles