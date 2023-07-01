In pictures: Yellowknife’s 2023 Canada Day parade

A bumper crop of floats passed through downtown Yellowknife on Saturday morning to celebrate Canada Day 2023.

Hundreds of residents lined the streets for the parade, organized by the Rotary Club of Yellowknife. (See our full list of Canada Day events across the NWT here, or check out our calendar for more events coming up.)

On this page, you can check out dozens of photos of the parade and the crowd. Are you or your friends in here somewhere?

Janet Pacey menaces pedestrians. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

African representation in the parade included residents in traditional attire from Cameroon. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

From left: Alma Jaboneta, Cian Donahue, Conan Donahue, Caelan Donahue and Cris-ann Donahue. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Ronald Castillo and Girlie Castillo. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Runners start the Canada Day mile. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A high-five as the Canada Day Mile begins. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Runners in the Canada Day Mile. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

One of the Canada Day Mile’s youngest entrants decides to use alternative means of transportation. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Residents await the start of the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Parade participants start the route outside the downtown Independent. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The head of the parade marches down Franklin Avenue. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

NWT minister Caroline Wawzonek on her bike. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Rebecca Alty jogs to catch up with the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

From left: Constance Adeniran, Eva Adekanle, Adeola Adekanle, Ethan Adekanle and Ayo Adekanle. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Sheila Bassi-Kellett and Dave Kellett. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Mayor Rebecca Alty, third from left, with the city’s flag near the front of the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Yellowknife’s mayor, right, chats to residents. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Perhaps the parade’s lightest entrant. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Members of the Philippine Cultural Association of Yellowknife. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Filipino representatives in the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

More members of the Filipino parade team. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Ptarmicon’s parade entry. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Ptarmicon representatives indulge in a mild disagreement. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Lydia Bardak, president of the Rotary Club of Yellowknife. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The parade heads down Yellowknife’s main street. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Rotary Club volunteer Charles Dent. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

H Hayes and Sarah Sibley with Juni the dog. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Bella Beats representatives. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Younger members of the Bella Beats troupe. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Members of Yellowknife’s fire department and their families. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The Kavanaugh entry. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Participants of Bangladeshi heritage. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Children in the Bangladeshi section of the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The Aurora Fiddle Society float passes the federal Greenstone Building (notably not the greenest building in the photo). Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Alexandrea Malakoe hands out treats. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Robert Hawkins. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The Marks family. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Amelia Washburn. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

From left: Amanda Washburn, Adrianna Washburn, Joshua Washburn and Alexandra Washburn. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Members of the Guthrie family. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A new RCMP vessel joined the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Harley’s Hardrock Saloon’s float. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Yellowknife Gymnastics Club members. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Residents watch the parade from the Franklin Avenue sidewalk. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Part of India’s representation in the parade. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The parade included a range of unusual and vintage vehicles. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

An airport fire truck. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

The Boreal Kids Co entry, led by Lyric Sandhals, in full princess mode. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

Members of the Northwest Territorial Pipe Band. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A Canadian Ranger. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio

A dog attempts to masquerade as a human parade participant. Ollie Williams/Cabin Radio