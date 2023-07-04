Louis Balsillie re-elected Chief of Deninu Kųę́ First Nation

Louis Balsillie will serve another term as Chief of Deninu Kųę́ First Nation after defeating challenger Gordon Beaulieu in an election late last month.

Official results of the June 29 election, shared to Facebook by the First Nation a day later, show Balsillie was elected chief alongside councillors-elect Diane Giroux, Patrick Simon and Bradley King.

Unofficial figures also posted to Facebook suggest Balsillie defeated Beaulieu by 109 votes to 62.

Of 342 ballots distributed, electoral officer Lisa Tudor said 171 were received.

Balsillie was last re-elected as chief of the Fort Resolution-based First Nation in 2019. Successful candidates in the election are elected to four-year terms.