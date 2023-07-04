Rangers begin two weeks of training on Great Slave Lake

Canadian Rangers have begun a training exercise on the south shore of Great Slave Lake near Fort Resolution.

1st Canadian Ranger Patrol Group issued a press release on Tuesday advising residents that they can expect to see a boat patrol taking place alongside search and rescue training.

The training exercise runs until July 15.

Mission Island and a former fish plant on Simpson Island will host the training.

Canadian Rangers from Behchokǫ̀, Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, Hay River and Yellowknife are involved.

“The camping areas will be remediated prior to departure at the conclusion of the training event,” the press release stated.

“Members of the public will see an increased boating presence in these areas, that will include mock search and rescue scenarios.

“1 CRPG is coordinating with local emergency agencies to minimize accidental calls for persons in distress during the search scenario.”