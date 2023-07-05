Canadian North seeks ‘Inuit, Indigenous cultural designs’ for uniforms

Canadian North wants Inuit and Indigenous designers to “update, connect culturally and improve the functionality” of the uniforms its staff wear.

The Inuit-owned airline publicized a request for proposals on Tuesday that seeks Indigenous designers who can help its uniforms to “better reflect Canadian North’s culture and place in the communities it serves.”

“Our vision is to make a connection, paying homage to Inuit and Indigenous cultural histories, while reflecting modern-day style and realities around reconciliation and empowerment,” the airline’s interim vice-president of sales, marketing and distribution, Shelly De Caria, was quoted as saying in a press release.

“Cultural elements, like the Inukshuk, have always been important to the Canadian North brand. We are a northern airline first. Our uniforms must reflect who we are and where we fly.”

The request for proposals covers ID badges, ties, scarves, shawls and other “unique ideas” designers are prepared to suggest.

Interested designers only have until July 14 to respond with a proposal.

The airline says it hopes to award a contract by July 25 and have the work completed by the end of August.