RCMP say public tip turns up suspected cocaine in Fort Resolution

Police in Fort Resolution say a search carried out on Thursday turned up 240 grams of “suspected cocaine” and $2,795 in cash.

So far no charges have been laid, RCMP added in a short news release on Friday. An investigation is continuing.

Police said officers were “acting on information from the public” in carrying out the search, the exact location of which was not given.

Cpl Matt Halstead, an NWT RCMP spokesperson, said the tip showed “the important role the public plays in keeping drugs out of our communities.”

Last week, Chief Supt Syd Lecky – the top RCMP officer in the territory – said one focus of a new drugs strategy would be doing a better job of getting tips from residents and generating search warrants as a result.