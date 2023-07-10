NWT police report weekend assaults, stabbing

Police in the NWT say investigations have opened into reported assaults in Hay River and Tuktoyaktuk, while a man was stabbed in Yellowknife.

The incidents were detailed in a weekend summary published by RCMP on Monday, part of a renewed push by police to more frequently communicate their work. (RCMP also recently began publishing monthly statistics for the territory.)

Police said a woman arrived at the Tuktoyaktuk detachment on Saturday with “serious facial and eye injuries after an assault.”

The woman was taken to the hamlet’s health centre for treatment.

“The woman has been unable to provide details about what happened to her and officers are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tuktoyaktuk RCMP,” police stated.

In Hay River, RCMP say a man reportedly punched and kicked a woman outside a downtown business in the early hours of Sunday.

“The woman was transported to the Hay River Regional Health Centre and kept overnight for observation. The Hay River detachment are still investigating this incident and no arrests have been made at this time,” police stated.

In Yellowknife, RCMP said officers found a man “suffering from a stab wound to his back” at a home on Sunday morning.

“A woman who was inside the residence was arrested in relation to this incident and the matter remains under investigation,” police stated. “The man is expected to recover from his injuries.”

The weekend summary also include a report of an impaired driving offence in Fort Providence and theft from Avens’ construction site in Yellowknife.

The increase in police communication about their work in the NWT doesn’t necessarily mean crime is becoming more frequent, but does mean RCMP are more frequently publicizing events like those documented in the weekend summary. Previously, similar incidents may have gone unreported by police.