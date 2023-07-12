NWT’s 48-hour music video competition returns

Western Arctic Moving Pictures is once again challenging filmmakers and musicians to make a music video in 48 hours.

A random draw will pair videographers with performers for the annual Yellowknife-based event. They are then required to make a complete music video between 6pm on August 4 and 6pm on August 6.

The musician registration fee is $100 and the entry cost for filmmakers is $50. Individuals and teams may enter using the online registration form.

Screening and judging of the music videos will occur on September 23 at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre. Prizes will be awarded to the top three videos selected by the judges as well as an audience choice winner.

All musicians will be paid a performance fee and all filmmakers will be paid a screening fee. Funding for travel costs is available for out-of-town performers.