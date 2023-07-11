Advertisement.

Yellowknife reinstates municipal fire ban

A backyard fire in Yellowknife. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

The City of Yellowknife says a fire ban will resume at noon on Wednesday, July 12 and remain in effect until further notice.

In a short statement, the city said the ban would “reduce the risk of wildland fires within city limits.”

“The fire ban is a proactive measure to reduce the risk of fires starting from camp fires, bonfires or other open-sourced flames within city limits. We all have a role in preventing wildfire,” the city’s fire chief, Nelson Johnson was quoted as saying.

The ban affects open-air fire pits but not CSA-approved propane-fuelled pits or barbecues.

Ordinarily, any fire ban announced by the city is replicated by NWT Parks for Fred Henne Territorial Park and the Yellowknife River day use area.

