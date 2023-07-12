Richard Edjericon to seek re-election in Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh

Richard Edjericon says he will seek a first full term as MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, a year and a half after winning a by-election to replace Steve Norn.

Edjericon defeated Norn and four other candidates in a February 2022 run-off after Norn’s seat was declared vacant in late 2021.

On Tuesday, the former Dettah chief said he would seek re-election this fall.

“I have a better insight on how the government operates and am confident, given a full term to work with, I will be even more effective at getting results for my constituents and NWT residents,” Edjericon was quoted as saying in a press release.

The Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh district encompasses the communities of Dettah, Łútsël K’é, Fort Resolution and Ndılǫ.

“My goal is to bring back public confidence, stability, and to provide leadership for the next four years with a new vision and mandate that meets the needs of all residents in the NWT,” Edjericon stated.

He said the next term represented “an opportunity to rethink the NWT economy and build new relationships with Indigenous governments,” while outlining a focus on local issues like extra barging services for Łútsël K’é, housing, education funding, and work to address child welfare concerns.

Prospective candidates can’t make their campaign official until the election period begins in early September. Polling day is October 3.