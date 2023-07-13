Firefighters extinguish forest fire behind Canadian Tire

Yellowknife’s firefighters were called to a forest fire on the Frame Lake Trail in the vicinity of Canadian Tire on Wednesday.

The city said a wildfire some 200 metres behind the store had reached around 10 square metres in size, burning trees and brush, before a fire crew quickly stepped in at around 1:30pm to control it.

“Overhaul was conducted to ensure the fire was out,” the city stated.

Both the city and the territory’s Department of Environment and Climate Change said the fire was believed to have been caused by a person rather than a natural event like a lightning strike.

Yellowknife is currently under a fire ban with temperatures reaching beyond 25C daily and no immediate sign of significant rain in the outlook.

There are currently 84 active wildfires in the NWT, with the territory’s wildfire agency reporting earlier this week that its resources have been stretched of late.