Anthrax confirmed in Wood Buffalo National Park bison

An anthrax outbreak is now taking place among Wood Buffalo National Park bison, alongside an outbreak reported in animals between Fort Smith and Fort Resolution.

Parks Canada said nine dead bison have been found since June 30 in a northern region of the national park. Tests confirmed the presence of anthrax on July 10.

The NWT government has reported 28 confirmed anthrax cases to date among bison north of the park.

Anthrax is fatal to bison but ordinarily does not spread to humans, who are advised to remain away from any carcasses or sick animals.

“The risk to the public is very low,” Parks Canada stated on Friday.

Parks Canada will carry out aerial and ground-level monitoring for more carcasses. The Nyarling roadside pullout on Highway 5 is closed, and a no-stopping traffic control order is in place on Highway 5 from the Angus day use area to the mile 99 fire base.

Anthrax outbreaks are a semi-regular feature among the North’s bison herds. One last year claimed some 50 bison in the same national park.