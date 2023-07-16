Fort Liard firefighter passes away, GNWT says

A firefighter from Fort Liard has passed away after being hurt while fighting a wildfire near the community, the NWT government said on Sunday.

In a short statement, the territory’s wildfire agency said the man was killed on Saturday afternoon.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and community. We share your deep sorrow at this loss,” the agency stated.

“We send our deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragedy, including wildfire personnel who are committed to protecting their communities and the residents of the NWT.”

Residents in Fort Liard said a tree had fallen on the man while he was working. The man’s identity was not made public by the NWT government.

The territory said family members, RCMP and the coroner’s office had been contacted, and more information would be published when available.