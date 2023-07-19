Get your exhibit in an NWT museum next year

Emma Stuart-Kiss·
The Delicious exhibit at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre
The Delicious exhibit at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. Photo: PWNHC

The Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre is seeking exhibits from NWT residents and groups for its Mezzanine Gallery’s 2024 season.

Artists whose pieces are selected receive a standard exhibition fee and compensation for shipping expenses. Recently, the Yellowknife-based museum has hosted two six-month temporary exhibitions each year.

Applications are accepted until August 30. Submissions will then be evaluated by a committee of staff and community members.

You must be from the NWT, have previously exhibited your work, and have completed at least half of the show’s pieces before applying.

Advertisement.

Advertisement.

© 2017-2023 506992 NWT Ltd, operating as Cabin Radio. Proudly owned and operated by Yellowknife residents.