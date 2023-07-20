Hay River RCMP use naloxone in another suspected overdose

Hay River RCMP say they administered a life-saving drug to a woman showing signs of an overdose, the second such incident in the past 30 days.

In a news release, police said they responded to a report of a woman in medical distress on Thursday, after being flagged down by a member of the public.

After noticing signs of an overdose while assessing the woman, they administered two doses of naloxone, which helped revive her.

Police said the woman was taken to the Hay River Regional Health Centre by ambulance and is expected to recover.

Hay River RCMP previously reported a similar incident where they administered naloxone to an unresponsive woman showing signs of an overdose outside a school in the town on June 23.

In February, officers also administered naloxone to a man in the detachment’s lobby who became unresponsive and showed signs of an opioid overdose.

Chief Coroner Garth Eggenberger said during a press conference in January there were six opioid toxicity deaths in the NWT in 2022, which all took place in Hay River. He said in each case the person was using drugs alone and did not have naloxone on site.

Naloxone is a fast-acting drug that temporarily reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Naloxone kits are available for free at all health centres and pharmacies in the NWT.