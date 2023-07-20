Our best Folk on the Rocks photos, 2023 edition

Lemon Bucket Orkestra performs on the Canadian North Main Stage on Sunday. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

It was hot and smoky in Yellowknife for 2023’s Folk on the Rocks music festival, but that didn’t stop you dancing and singing all weekend long.

Serena Ryder closed out the Canadian North Main Stage on Saturday night in front of a huge crowd, while Broken Social Scene and the Yellowknives Dene Drummers wrapped up the festival on Sunday.

Lemon Bucket Orkestra, a crowd favourite, danced through the crowd again on the nights they played, while at the Cabin stage Tea Fannie, Balaclava Blues, Megan Nash were big hits.

Here are a few of our favourite photos from the weekend.

Festival-goers sing and dance during Yellowknifer Brenden MacIntosh’s set. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Folk attendees listening to the Balaclava Blues. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
The Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage acts kept the crowd dancing all weekend long. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Two members of the Hyaenas taking a dip in Long Lake after performing their set. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
Glitter: a necessary music festival accessory. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Cabin Radio hosts and Tea Fannie. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
Desirée Dawson sings This Little Light of Mine with the crowd as the sun peeks out from behind the smoke. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Two young folkers watch the Cabin Radio Stage. Megan Miskiman/Cabin Radio
The crowd showed up for Serene Ryder on Saturday night. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
A person performs hydroflighting tricks in Long Lake at Folk on the Rocks. Emma Stuart-Kiss/Cabin Radio
A member of the Northern Lights Pow Wow Dancers performs at the main stage. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
A plane flies over the Folk on the Rocks main stage. Emma Stuart-Kiss/Cabin Radio
Kids take a break from dancing to watch a main stage artist. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio
Serena Ryder arrives on the main stage on Saturday. Emma Stuart-Kiss/Cabin Radio
A crowd forms near the main stage. Emma Stuart-Kiss/Cabin Radio

