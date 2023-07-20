Our best Folk on the Rocks photos, 2023 edition

It was hot and smoky in Yellowknife for 2023’s Folk on the Rocks music festival, but that didn’t stop you dancing and singing all weekend long.
Serena Ryder closed out the Canadian North Main Stage on Saturday night in front of a huge crowd, while Broken Social Scene and the Yellowknives Dene Drummers wrapped up the festival on Sunday.
Lemon Bucket Orkestra, a crowd favourite, danced through the crowd again on the nights they played, while at the Cabin stage Tea Fannie, Balaclava Blues, Megan Nash were big hits.
Here are a few of our favourite photos from the weekend.