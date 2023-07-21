NWT wraps up NAIG 2023 with badminton silver

The Northwest Territories picked up badminton silver in one of the team’s final events as the 2023 North American Indigenous Games draws to a close.

Andrew Kay-Grenier and Detonaze Paulette reached the final of the male U16 doubles before being defeated 13-21 by Saskatchewan’s Chace Ruecker and Kayden Pambrun.

Kay-Grenier also added U16 singles bronze to the territory’s tally. Team NT concludes the Games with one gold, two silver and eight bronze medals.

“It was so fun and exciting. That was a hard-fought victory for them,” said Kay-Grenier.

“It was my first time here and I made it to the medal round, so I’m pretty happy with what I did,” said Paulette.

“I never thought I would be here, and to get a medal wins a lot.”

Both NWT badminton medallists are from Fort Smith, which sent the biggest contingent to the Games of all communities in the territory, comprising more than 30 athletes.

The Games’ closing ceremony takes place on Friday evening, though some events continue into Saturday. The NWT’s final event, later on Friday, will see the female soccer team face Eastern Door and the North in a game that decides their group placement.

A decision has yet to be made on the host city for the next North American Indigenous Games, due to take place in 2027.

Calgary is bidding against Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc and the City of Kamloops for the right to host the 2027 event.