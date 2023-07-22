Fire hits homes at Fort Smith housing co-op, crews and helicopters respond

A fire badly damaged two homes in Fort Smith on Saturday afternoon, though there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Video footage showed firefighters attempting to bring the fire under control in a unit at the Garden City Co-op, a housing cooperative off Wilderness Road. Footage of a fire in Fort Smith on July 22, 2023. Video: Submitted

Two residents who witnessed the fire said two homes were fully engulfed at around 2pm. The fire has since been brought under control by firefighters assisted by helicopters.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

“The Office of the Fire Marshal is going to investigate the cause of the fire,” an RCMP spokesperson stated by email, confirming that two homes had been affected and no injuries had been reported.

The Town of Fort Smith’s fire chief, Adam McNab, said the two homes – a duplex – had been extensively damaged but nobody had been hurt.

McNab said Department of Environment and Climate Change wildfire crew members had assisted, while two pumper trucks, a rescue truck and 16 municipal firefighters and medics were involved in the response.