Service to be held for Adrian Halushka

Relatives of the late Adrian Halushka say a service in his memory will be held on Wednesday afternoon this week.

Adrian passed away last week. The 48-year-old drowned while swimming in Frame Lake, which family members said had been a pastime close to his heart.

He is remembered as a “true northerner” with a passion for the outdoors.

“His sister Haley is blind and autistic, and he would always go out of his way to take her on special rides on his Ski-Doo, and she just adored him,” sister Aaron said last week.

“He loved teaching his nieces and nephews how to cast fishing rods and tie lines. He would go and water my dad’s garden every day and check in on him.

“No matter how he was doing, he always made sure he let us all know how much we were loved by him.”

Vince Halushka said a service will be held at Yellowknife’s McKenna Funeral Home from 2pm till 4pm on Wednesday, July 26.