Man charged over serious assault of woman in her YK apartment

A man faces charges after breaking into a woman’s apartment, demanding money from her and seriously assaulting her when she refused, Yellowknife RCMP say.

The incident was reported to police on Sunday. RCMP said the woman knew the man, a 40-year-old who was not publicly identified by police, but he did not live in the apartment and “was not expected or permitted to be inside when she returned.”

Police said the man also stole the woman’s phone and a jacket as he fled the building.

“Officers were able to gather surveillance footage from the building and identify the suspect. The 40-year-old man from Yellowknife was arrested a short time later and found in possession of the items stolen from the woman,” RCMP stated on Monday.

“The man was charged with break and enter, assault causing bodily harm, common assault and theft under $5,000. He was remanded into custody pending his next court date. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.”

Separately, police said a 19-year-old man from Nunavut faces assault charges after an incident in Yellowknife’s Capital Suites parking lot on Saturday evening.

Another man, who was found “unresponsive and suffering serious injuries” in the parking lot, required a medevac to Edmonton, police said.

The 19-year-old is charged with aggravated assault, common assault and uttering threats.