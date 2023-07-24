Premier and Singh urge more federal help on climate change, housing

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh met with NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane on Monday to discuss the need for more federal support on housing and climate issues in the North.

Speaking to reporters at the Legislative Assembly after the meeting, Cochrane said she appreciated the opportunity to speak about the territory’s unique circumstances.

“Our main area of discussion was the impact of climate change, including its link to the extreme weather events that we’re seeing. The Northwest Territories’ current forest fire situation clearly demonstrates that things are changing in the North, and we need help to adapt to a new reality,” she said.

The territory passed one million hectares burned over the weekend, only the second time a wildfire season has done so this century, with months of the season still to go.

Singh and Cochrane also discussed affordability challenges exacerbated by gas tax and inflation, as well as the housing crisis.

“Housing is a major concern, coupled with a cost-of-living crisis that the whole country is grappling with,” Singh said. “The North feels that even more.”

Jagmeet Singh and Caroline Cochrane. Chloe Williams/Cabin Radio

Singh said healthcare and infrastructure funding were also discussed.

“It’s clear that the federal government is not doing enough to step up to provide the help that the Northwest Territories needs,” he said.

The meeting represents Singh’s second visit to the Northwest Territories. Last year, the NDP leader met with Cochrane as well as Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty and the chiefs of four Tłı̨chǫ community governments.

On Monday, Singh said one of the major reasons for his visit was to listen.

“We hear again and again from northerners that northerners feel ignored,” he said, adding that he wants to use his power in current minority government to push for more help for the territory.

He also said he hopes that what he learns during his meetings with northern leaders will help put pressure on the federal government to take a more proactive approach to preparing communities for extreme weather events. Last week, Singh sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling for more support for firefighters and communities dealing with climate emergencies.

“We know, sadly, that we’re having more and more intense fires, we’re having more and more extreme weather patterns. So instead of scrambling to react after the crisis, let’s put in place investments ahead of time and allow for communities to better adapt to these new realities,” he said.

‘Not asking for more, just the same’

According to Cochrane, federal help should come in the form of funding that meets the territory’s needs.

She outlined problems with the current approach of allocating federal funds on a per-capita basis.

As an example, she pointed to Alberta’s Grande Prairie, which has a population of just over 60,000 people. In comparison, the NWT has roughly 45,000 people spread out across 33 communities.

“Their funding from one community is more than I’m getting for the whole NWT,” Cochrane said.

She added that federal investments are needed to grow the territory’s economy and build infrastructure that is comparable to the rest of Canada.

“We’re not asking for more, we just want the same standard as every other Canadian takes for granted,” she said.

Cochrane also called for more flexibility in funding, saying the NWT often doesn’t qualify for programs and funding sources defined by the federal government.

Asked how other issues that impede progress, such as limited capacity, might be addressed, Cochrane said help would be needed on that front, too. With funding a priority, she said capacity challenges would be up for future discussion.

“All three territories have been left behind,” she said. “It’s not acceptable any more.”