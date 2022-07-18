Where to find Jagmeet Singh on his Tuesday Yellowknife visit

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is set to arrive in Yellowknife on Tuesday morning, the party said as it released his schedule for the day in a Monday advisory.

The focus of the visit will be the increased cost of living’s effect on northern Canadians, the NDP said. Singh’s first visit to the NWT is expected to end on Wednesday.

At 1:30pm on Tuesday, the NDP stated, Singh will have a private meeting with Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty and the chiefs of the four Tłı̨chǫ community governments.

From there, Singh will stop at the Yellowknife Farmers Market in Somba K’e Civic Plaza at 5:15pm then hold a meet-and-greet in Rotary Park at 6:15pm.

On Wednesday, the territorial government stated, Singh will meet with NWT Premier Caroline Cochrane before his departure.

For the past three days Singh has been in the Yukon, meeting with leaders and non-profits and holding meet-and-greets in Whitehorse.

Singh will continue on to Edmonton after his stop in the Northwest Territories.