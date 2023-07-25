Yellowknife once again turns multiplex into evacuee centre

Yellowknife’s multiplex is again becoming an evacuee centre, this time for Behchokǫ̀ residents ordered on Monday to leave their homes.

An evacuation order for Behchokǫ̀ was issued on Monday evening, with residents told to head for Yellowknife despite the presence of a large wildfire, ZF015, less than two kilometres from the highway that connects the communities.

Work is beginning to once again unload hundreds of cots at the multiplex, ordinarily home to hockey and events like Yellowknife’s annual trade show. Some residents of Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation spent weeks at the multiplex earlier this summer when they faced their own wildfire threat.

The facility is now closed to residents, the city said on Monday evening.

“The city is once again ready, willing and able to help our neighbours in their time of need,” Mayor Rebecca Alty was quoted as saying in a statement.

“We are grateful to everyone who delivers supports and services to provide the residents of Behchokǫ̀ with a home away from home.”

At the moment, there’s no defined list of supplies or help evacuees will need as they arrive. The city said more information would be published as it becomes available.

The NWT government runs the shelter itself each time it is erected within the city’s facility.

Evacuees are being asked to register with the NWT’s health authority on arrival at the multiplex.