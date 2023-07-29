Yellowknife youth, got talent? Here’s a chance to prove it

Home Base Yellowknife is hosting an August talent show for youth, in an effort to promote and recruit for its Hear Me Out program.

Hear Me Out is a free program that encourages youth to express themselves through different art forms as a way to support their well-being and rediscover (or discover) their culture and identity.

The program typically focuses on written, oral and visual art. Yellowknife’s Got Talent will help to promote other forms of art for the program, like music, dance, magic, comedy, poetry and athletics.

The talent show will consist of two rounds, starting with an audition on August 17 from 8-10pm at the Yellowknife Youth Centre. During this round, youth will perform in front of four coaches who choose acts they wish to have form a team. Up to 20 acts will be selected, meaning four teams of five.

Coaches and teams will then meet to prepare for the talent show, to be held at Northern United Place on August 25 from 7-10pm.

After performances take place, the audience will have the opportunity to vote for their top five acts before the judges vote on their top team. The team with the most points will win the show.

Prizes for first place include $250 gift cards for each youth, while all other teams will receive $50 gift cards per youth. To register, youth must be aged 12 to 30 and reside in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ or Dettah. All acts have a time limit of five minutes.

Youth interested can register online until August 16. Guests planning to attend as audience members are asked to RSVP before August 23.