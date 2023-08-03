Rae residents can return home on Thursday

Residents of Rae can return to their homes on Thursday, Behchokǫ̀’s community leaders said on Wednesday evening.

Evacuees who have spent more than a week at Yellowknife’s multiplex were given the news at a briefing shortly after 6pm. Behchokǫ̀ senior administrator Pushp Seth confirmed the arrangements.

Sharing an update on Facebook, Seth said residents of Rae can return home from 10am on Thursday. Rae and Edzo will then be on evacuation alert, meaning they should be prepared to leave again at an hour’s notice if conditions worsen.

Power to homes in Rae should be restored by 2pm on Thursday, the update stated.

Frank Channel residents are told they cannot yet return home. Residents of the entirety of Behchokǫ̀ are asked to avoid using ATV for fear that they could inadvertently spark more fires.

A wildfire that has burned well over 100,000 hectares was responsible for last week’s evacuation.

While fire ZF015 has since had a quieter few days, helped by weekend rain, NWT Fire officials say conditions are again becoming drier and the fire is becoming more intense. On the plus side, winds on Wednesday pushed the fire into areas it has already burned, minimizing any growth.

Nineteen structures have been lost to the fire – four homes in Rae and 15 buildings on the highway between Behchokǫ̀ and Yellowknife.