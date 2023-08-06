Dempster Highway closed again by wildfire on Yukon side

The Dempster Highway connecting the Beaufort Delta to southern Canada has closed again because of a wildfire on the Yukon side.

The highway was closed by a wildfire last month, reopening on July 29 before this latest closure was announced on Sunday afternoon.

“The Dempster Highway is closed from km 14 at James Creek to the NWT/Yukon border due to a wildfire on the Yukon side,” the NWT government wrote.

“Please obey all road signs and follow the direction of emergency management officials.”

The remainder of the highway on the NWT side remains open. On the Yukon side, the road is closed from marker 194 to 464.