GNWT asks Tulita residents about Great Bear River Bridge fish plan

The territorial government is seeking input from Tulita residents on the Great Bear River Bridge project’s fish and fish habitat offsetting plan.

The territory will host a meeting in Tulita to discuss the bridge project and associated plan, and listen to feedback.

The proposed bridge would be located at kilometre 938 of the Mackenzie Valley winter road, 800 metres from the confluence of the Great Bear River and Mackenzie River.

A new bridge will extend the winter road season and “reduce safety and environmental risks associated with crossing the Mackenzie River ice road,” the GNWT says.

The meeting will be held on August 16 from 6pm to 8pm at the Tulita community arena, with door prizes and dinner provided for attendees.

Residents also have the option to provide feedback online until August 23.