Three structures destroyed by Duncan Lake fire

The Northwest Territories’ wildfire agency says three structures have been destroyed by a wildfire burning on the eastern shore and southwest end of Duncan Lake.

On Wednesday night, NWT Fire said one cabin was lost in the wildfire, dubbed ZF011 or the “Ingraham Trail Fire,” “several weeks ago.” In an update Thursday morning, it said two additional structures had been confirmed lost.

The agency said crews are working to protect other cabins in the area and dozens of structures have been saved so far. Airtankers and helicopters have helped reduce fire intensity and limit the wildfire’s growth to the south, it added, while ground ignitions have been completed.

NWT Fire said the wildfire has burned 39,291 hectares so far, reached Duncan Dam and Neck Lake, and is burning 12 kilometres north of Prelude Lake, 11 kilometres northeast of Prosperous Lake, and 18 kilometres north of the Ingraham Trail. It said dry conditions and southeast winds are expected to cause the fire to continue to grow to the north and west.

Residents on the Ingraham Trail are not currently at risk from the wildfire, the agency said. It has recommended that all Ingraham Trail residents, and cabin and homeowners in the Prelude Lake North, Prosperous Lake North and River Lake areas set up and test sprinklers and complete firesmarting as a precaution.

Meanwhile the wildfire agency said dry conditions and southeast winds would push wildfire ZF015, which has burned 135,780 hectares in and near Behchokǫ̀, from an ignition operation toward the fire’s head, which it said is “exactly what we want to see.” NWT Fire said the wildfire has not approached Boundary Creek and is still burning 35 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife at its closest point.

Wildfire ZF085, which has burned 37,055 hectares, is burning 29 kilometres southeast of Dettah, where the Yellowknives Dene First Nation has set up sprinkler lines and structure protection. NWT Fire said dry conditions and southeast winds had caused the fire to travel nearly 10 kilometres on Wednesday and it is expected to continue to grow to the north and west.

The agency said cabins at Defeat Lake, with the wildfire reaching its south shore, are at risk. It said Dettah, Ndılǫ and Yellowknife are not currently at risk.

Dozens of cabins, homes and other buildings have been destroyed by wildfires across the territory this year.

That includes more than a dozen buildings in Kátł’odeeche First Nation, 19 structures in and near Behchokǫ̀, and an unconfirmed number of cabins outside Tulita. A home in Sambaa K’e was also destroyed by an ignition operation gone wrong, which crews had attempted in an effort to protect the community from an oncoming wildfire.

A total of 258 wildfires have burned more than two million hectares so far this summer and 226 fires are still actively burning.