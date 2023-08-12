Evacuation alert for some lakes along Ingraham Trail

The NWT government has issued an evacuation alert for people with homes or cabins on the north shores of Prosperous Lake and Prelude Lake, and anywhere on River Lake.

Be ready to leave no later than 8am on Monday, NWT Fire told residents of those areas.

“We are issuing this alert as a heavy wind event is expected from the northwest beginning Monday,” the wildfire agency stated, forecasting gusts of up to 45 km/h that are expected to push fire ZF011 to the south and east.

An evacuation order could follow, NWT Fire added, “dependent on weather conditions and success of firefighting activities today and tomorrow.”

Normally, municipalities issue evacuation alerts and orders. However, as those areas don’t fall under any municipality, the responsibility lies with the GNWT.

“We do not expect the fire to reach the Ingraham Trail or any territorial parks in the near term. However, it is important to know things can change and to be prepared,” NWT Fire stated.

“Our team will work hard to limit growth in this direction – with air tankers and helicopters making drops on targets to slow growth as heavy smoke clears enough to allow missions. However, your safety must be number one – and we’re taking no chances.”