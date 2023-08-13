Highway 1 could be affected by fire near Kakisa, GNWT says

Travellers on NWT Highway 1 should “be prepared for delays” because of a wildfire between Kakisa and Enterprise, the territory says.

At 11am on Sunday, the NWT’s Department of Infrastructure said the highway – which runs from the Alberta border to Wrigley in the Dehcho – “remains open but may be impacted by a wildfire.”

Fire SS052 was 12 km south of Highway 1 as of Saturday evening.

A map shows fire burn area and satellite hot-spots near Kakisa and Highway 1 as of Sunday morning.

A GNWT map shows kilometre markers on Highway 1 between Kakisa and Enterprise.

It triggered an evacuation alert in Kakisa earlier in the week, though the fire remains 16 km from the community.

“Please be prepared for delays and reduced visibility due to smoke and high winds from km 100-155,” the department stated.

Forecast high winds on Sunday and Monday are causing concern regarding a number of fires across the territory.

Westerly winds are expected to blow SS052 away from Kakisa but toward the highway.