Live: NWT wildfire latest with five communities evacuating

Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Enterprise, Fort Smith and Jean Marie River are all under an evacuation order.

In an extraordinary 24-hour period, five NWT communities were told to flee oncoming wildfires. Officials had predicted “extremely challenging” conditions as winds picked up across the territory.

Even in Yellowknife, where no evacuation alert was in place, fire smoke blew into the community on Sunday afternoon and turned the sky an ominous dark orange.

