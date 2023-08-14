Live: Dawn after massive airlift in Hay River, Fort Smith

Our live coverage continues of wildfires affecting Hay River, Fort Smith, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Enterprise, Jean Marie River and other NWT communities.

Throughout Monday, we’ll bring you information here as we get it.

We’re tracking continued efforts to protect communities and the remaining people in them, plus the safety and wellbeing of evacuees in Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray and elsewhere.

Hundreds of people were airlifted to safety in flights that took place through the night and represented the largest rescue operation in the territory’s history.

If you have updates to contribute – offers of help, news about organizations or groups, or shoutouts you’d like to give to people who are helping – send them to us by email. You can also use this form on our website. Please also get in touch if you are an evacuee and are happy to talk to us about what’s happening or share photos and video, and it’s safe to do so.

Updates appear below, the most recent first.

Event status Live Live Good morning. How is it already 5:45am. * reaches for kettle *



Wherever you are in the world, whatever your Sunday looked like – I hope you're dong OK. This is Ollie. Our live coverage continues here.