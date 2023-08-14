Fort Smith begins last-ditch aerial evacuation

Flights have begun leaving Fort Smith bound for Fort McMurray in a bid to get the last remaining people in the town out of harm’s way.

Earlier on Sunday evening, anyone left in Fort Smith should leave their home and shelter from an oncoming wildfire at the town’s recreation centre, the NWT government said.

At 6:30pm, Parks Canada said Fire 7 was “expected to reach within five km west of Fort Smith by midnight tonight.”

Northwestern Air Lease flights were shown on flight tracking websites leaving Fort Smith for Fort McMurray shortly after 11pm.

The town’s protective services division said another aircraft was due to leave the town for the same destination at 1am.

The town said damage to a fibre line meant all cell service in the community had been lost.

Residents who left Fort Smith for Hay River on Saturday are now being told to head for Grande Prairie, Alberta, after Hay River itself came under an evacuation order earlier on Sunday.

Fire 7 appeared from satellite hot-spot imagery to be making progress east on Sunday evening, in the direction of Fort Smith.

“Due to strong winds from the west, Fire 7 is currently showing significant fire activity and spread towards communities, as forecasted,” Parks Canada stated on Sunday evening.

“As a result of the extreme smoke conditions, aircraft are unable to fly. This makes it difficult to estimate where the fire is currently.”