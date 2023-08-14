Fire situation may reduce health services in Yellowknife

The NWT’s health authority says services in Yellowknife may be reduced as staff work to help people displaced by wildfires elsewhere in the territory.

In a notice issued on Sunday night, the health authority said adjustments may be made to services in the city as resources are redirected to support evacuees from Hay River and Fort Smith.

Anyone with booked appointments that are affected will be notified and given more information, the authority stated.

“We remain committed to keeping residents informed and will continue to assess our service levels as the situation unfolds,” Sunday’s notice read.

Meanwhile, the health authority said the Fort Smith Health Centre will remain open for limited emergency services as remaining residents in the town are told to shelter in place. Some regular diagnostic services may not be available and air ambulance transport could be affected by wildfires and smoke.

The agency said service levels are being assessed daily.

Evacuation orders issued over the weekend covered Fort Smith, Hay River, the Kátł’odeeche First Nation, Enterprise, and Jean Marie River.

Home and cabin owners on the north shores of Prosperous Lake and Prelude Lake, as well as anywhere on River Lake, were also told to evacuate on Sunday night.