Shelter in place, remaining Fort Smith residents told, as fire draws near

Anyone left in Fort Smith should shelter in place at their home until told to do otherwise, the town’s director of protective services said on Sunday evening.

At 6:30pm, Parks Canada said Fire 7 was “expected to reach within five km west of Fort Smith by midnight tonight.”

With Highway 5 closed and high winds pushing the fire in the direction of the town, Adam McNab said those remaining should stay at home, close windows and doors, use towels at the bottoms of doors to keep smoke out, and shut off any ventilation systems they have.

“If we need to shelter in place somewhere other than residences, the fire department will be going around door to door with volunteers and directing people to the Fort Smith recreation centre, where we’re setting up a shelter-in-place location with cots, food and water,” McNab told Cabin Radio.

The town said damage to a fibre line meant all cell service in the community had been lost.

Residents who left Fort Smith for Hay River on Saturday and now being told to head for Grande Prairie, Alberta, after Hay River itself came under an evacuation order earlier on Sunday.

Fire 7 appeared from satellite hot-spot imagery to be making progress east on Sunday evening, in the direction of Fort Smith.

“Due to strong winds from the west, Fire 7 is currently showing significant fire activity and spread towards communities, as forecasted,” Parks Canada stated on Sunday evening.

“As a result of the extreme smoke conditions, aircraft are unable to fly. This makes it difficult to estimate where the fire is currently.”