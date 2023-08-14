Facebook group formed to help evacuees mark themselves safe

Evacuees from the South Slave wildfires have formed a Facebook group to help anyone from the region mark themselves safe.

The group also allows family members searching for loved ones to get help tracking them down and ensuring their safety.

Head to this Facebook group to begin.

If you don’t have a Facebook account, ask someone who does to help you access the group and post to it.

The chaos of Sunday’s multiple evacuations in the NWT left many people unsure where family members had ended up, particularly Fort Smith evacuees who had only just arrived in Hay River before Hay River itself was evacuated.

While the main evacuation centre for the South Slave is in Grande Prairie, many families sought shelter in other Alberta communities while some airlifts were taking Fort Smith residents to Fort McMurray.