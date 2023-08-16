Fire closes to 16 km from Yellowknife, more wind ahead

A wildfire west of Yellowknife is now 16 kilometres from the city having moved four kilometres closer in the past day, NWT Fire said on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday will be “extremely challenging” with more wind pushing the fire toward the city, the wildfire agency said.

Wind gusts of up to 35 km/h are expected, with continued dry conditions that will “drive severe fire activity, likely causing meaningful progression to the east.”

While light rain could fall, it won’t be “enough to make a dent,” NWT Fire wrote.

Winds are expected to shift on Thursday, which would stall the fire’s progress toward Yellowknife but push it toward Highway 3 leaving the city. Up to five millimetres of rain is expected that day.

“There is risk to the City of Yellowknife. Our team, alongside the City of Yellowknife, are doing everything possible to slow the spread of this fire, and protect the community,” NWT Fire wrote.

“Aircraft were not able to complete drops to the east of the fire today due to poor visibility. We will continue to hit it with as many missions as visibility allows.

“A network of fuel breaks, sprinklers, and other protective measures are being put in place by the City of Yellowknife and our team to prepare should the fire approach the community.”