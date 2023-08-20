United Way NWT raises $715K to support wildfire evacuees

United Way NWT says it has received more than $715,000 in donations for organizations supporting northerners displaced by wildfires.

Over the past five days, United Way NWT wildfire response coordinator Jacq Brasseur said they had approved 13 contributions totalling more than $270,000.

Earlier in the week, the organization said it had raised $580,000, more than 85 percent of which had been committed to charities, non-profits and community and First Nation governments helping NWT residents.

“United Way NWT is grateful for the support we’ve received from all over North America for our community members since May,” David Connelly, chair of United Way NWT’s emergency response committee, was quoted as saying.

“Our ability to respond depends on the continuing extraordinary generosity of community members, labour, business and governments to donate to the United Way NWT, so we can redistribute funds to the people and organizations doing work on the ground to support evacuees.”

United Way NWT changed its policy this week to include grants for Alberta organizations supporting northerners who have fled south. The organization said it was also ramping up fundraising efforts, setting a goal of raising $1 million.

Brasseur said United NWT is hoping more territorial organizations supporting evacuees will request funds by reaching out to support@nwt.unitedway.ca.

More than 60 percent of the territory’s population remains under evacuation orders as wildfires threaten communities in the South Slave, North Slave and Dehcho.