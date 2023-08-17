RCMP in Yellowknife conducting patrols as residents evacuate

Yellowknife RCMP says it has deployed additional officers to respond to calls for service, patrol neighbourhoods, and help with evacuation efforts.

In a news release on Thursday, RCMP said a “big focus” of the patrols would be on preventing thefts and break-ins to homes and businesses as thousands of people evacuate Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, and Dettah due to a wildfire threat.

RCMP said the increased police presence will continue “as long as it is safe to do so.”

Police said non-essential services, such as front counter service, would be reduced while the evacuation order is in place. Police said, however, that if there is a communications outage, front counter service would resume.

“The Yellowknife RCMP encourage everyone who is subject to the evacuation order to comply and make arrangements to leave as soon as possible,” the release states.