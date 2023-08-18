Inuvik withdraws evacuation notice

The Town of Inuvik says the threat of the fire to the town has been significantly reduced, resulting in a withdrawal of the public advisory put out on August 10.

The decrease in fire risk is “due to the dedicated work of NWT firefighers,” said the Town of Inuvik in a statement on Friday.

Residents were told to “be prepared” eight days ago as a wildfire northeast of Inuvik closed to around 10km from the town. At the time, fire EV014 was traveling significantly, moving up to 5km in one day.

The Town of Inuvik asked residents to pre-register on a GNWT evacuee registration portal in case the situation worsened, however stressed that an evacuation was not imminent.

The town is currently without internet after a fault was detected in the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Line on August 10. Inuvik has been on a satellite since, and communities including Aklavik, Fort McPherson, Tsiigehtchic and Tuktoyaktuk are also affected.