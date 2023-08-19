Internet and phone service returns in South Slave, High Level

People in Hay River, Fort Smith, Enterprise and Fort Resolution have the ability to call, text and reach the internet again after Northwestel repaired fibre-line damage caused by wildfires.

The fix also applies to High Level in northern Alberta, which is serving as a makeshift home for many NWT wildfire evacuees.

Dianna Korol told Cabin Radio just before 6pm on Friday that she had been able to place a call and text people in Fort Smith.

Soon after that, Northwestel confirmed “temporary repairs are in place” and work continues to restore service to Jean Marie River and Kakisa.

“We want to thank the technicians who have worked in very difficult conditions to complete this important work,” the company stated.

Northwestel holds a dominant position in northern telecoms and is responsible for much of the sector’s infrastructure in the territory.

A communications blackout lasting five days significantly complicated efforts to get people out of communities like Hay River and Fort Smith.