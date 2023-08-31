Wildfire latest: Preparations continue for Friday, Saturday wind

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

All communities listed are unsafe for your return. Do not travel. There is no timeline for return unless stated.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

3pm Wednesday: If you saw photos of big plumes late on Tuesday, NWT Fire says that was because high temperatures “led to smoke columns from a blow-up on the south side” of fire ZF015 west of Yellowknife. “Crews responded,” the agency wrote.

No major update for the Dettah or Ingraham Trail fires on Wednesday.

“Winds slowing down, changing direction frequently today and into Thursday,” NWT Fire wrote of the Yellowknife region in general.

“High heat continues today, potentially breaking the record high for Yellowknife for August 30 of 25.3C. The heat is expected to ease later this week, but will stay high another day or two.

“There is a potential for showers and even thundershowers on Thursday evening, but the amount of rain expected will not directly have much impact on the fire situation. However, lowering temperatures will help crew and reduce fire behaviour.”

Expected fire behaviour and weather on Friday and Saturday is not yet clear.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise, Kakisa

10am Thursday: The town says crews are still preparing for the “anticipated high winds out of the west” on Friday and Saturday. Poor visibility on Wednesday restricted operations.

“Visibility is low again today and may improve this afternoon,” the town wrote on Thursday morning.

“Anticipated thunderstorms this afternoon may assist clearing but bring unstable air that may increase fire risk.

“A fire retardant line is being laid down on the fireguard to increase the fire protection for ember storms in the coming days.

“Tomorrow and Saturday, winds out of the west will be 25 km/h to 50 km/h from about noon to 9pm. A solid plan is in place, including drills run in the morning to be prepared. Conditions after Saturday will improve, providing an opportunity for crews to work proactively instead of reactively.”

Fort Smith

11:30am Thursday: Parks Canada says Thursday will peak at 24C with light wind. Friday is the more worrying day for crews near Fort Smith.

“Tomorrow, the forecasted high is 26C and a relative humidity of 25-30 percent with winds from the west-southwest 20 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. These weather conditions could allow for extreme fire behaviour, especially if smoke isn’t present over the wildfire,” Parks Canada wrote on Thursday morning.

“We are preparing for potential fire growth due to anticipated strong and gusty winds. Fire personnel have spent the past two weeks creating containment lines, running high-volume sprinkler systems, equipping critical buildings with structure protection, removing trees and vegetation (fuel) between the fire’s perimeter and communities and doing firesmart work in vital areas.

“The upcoming forecasted weather may challenge these measures.”