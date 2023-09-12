Wildfire latest: Wednesday wind may help Hay River fire crews

Here are the latest simple updates we have on wildfires threatening NWT communities, with time stamps below.

We have kept these summaries brief so you can get updates without having to wade through many paragraphs. More detailed information is published by NWT Fire and local governments.

Hay River, KFN, Enterprise, Kakisa

8:30pm Tuesday: NWT Fire says significant fire growth and “very aggressive” fire behaviour was seen throughout the day. Extreme burning conditions saw more than 10 giant columns of thick smoke to the east of the Hay River on Kátł’odeeche First Nation.

The most eastward finger of the fire on the reserve pushed east past Birch Creek. NWT Fire says ignition operations have been successful in burning vegetation to the west of this finger.

Despite challenging conditions, NWT Fire says defences throughout the Hay River corridor held.

Wednesday temperatures are expected to cool down slightly to 20C. Winds from the south to southwest and west could gust up to 25 kilometres an hour which the wildfire agency says could cause growth to the east, which are favourable for work on the ignition operation.

Fort Smith

11:40am Tuesday: Unseasonably warm, dry and windy conditions continue today, Parks Canada says. A high of 20C is forecast with relative humidity near 20 percent and south winds gusting up to 25 kilometres per hour.

Crews saw “vigorous” fire behaviour yesterday, with similar levels of fire activity expected today.

A small downtrend in the weather is forecast for tomorrow, with cooler temperatures, high humidity and a chance of light showers.

Yellowknife, Ndılǫ, Dettah, Ingraham Trail

NWT Fire no longer provides daily updates on this fire complex. If no recent update is shown below, get the latest from the NWT Fire website.

9am Wednesday: The latest NWT Fire outlook for the Yellowknife fires says there’s “high potential for active fire behaviour” on Wednesday, and you can expect widespread smoke throughout the day.

If you’re driving, expect crews on the road between km 280 and Yellowknife.

For fire ZF085, crews are “starting the pumps around values at risk in the vicinity of Defeat Lake today,” NWT Fire said.