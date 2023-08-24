Edmonton launches evacuee-only dog park

So many Northwest Territories pets now call Edmonton home that the city has built a dog park purely for evacuee animals.

As of Wednesday morning, the City of Edmonton said 5,233 NWT residents and 458 pets had relocated to the Alberta capital after Yellowknife, Hay River, Fort Smith and other communities were evacuated.

“To support evacuees with dogs, a pop-up dog park with fenced runs and a walking track for leashed dogs will be made available outside of the Edmonton Expo Centre,” the city told evacuees in a Wednesday afternoon update.

“Registered evacuees can use the space from 9am to 8pm daily. This pop-up park is not open to other users.”

If you registered in St Albert or Leduc, you can visit the Expo Centre to register in Edmonton and pick up a wristband before using the dog park – and all other services Edmonton is offering, including public transit, which is now free if you have a wristband.

And if your pet has an evacuation of its own to oversee, poop-bag dispensers are available on site.