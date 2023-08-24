Northwestel says every NWT community has service again

Kakisa is back on the telecoms grid, Northwestel said on Thursday, declaring every NWT community connected again after an outage of extraordinary length.

For 10 days, technicians have worked to repair fibre lines damaged by wildfires. Some South Slave communities had no internet, phone or cell service even as evacuations were taking place.

“All telecommunications services are now restored” in Kakisa, Northwestel said in a short press release. Kakisa had been the final community with no communications link to the outside world through the damage. The company said 20 km of new fibre line was needed to carried out recent repairs.

“At this time, every NWT community has connectivity,” Northwestel continued, noting that “service remains congested in the Beaufort Delta region” and fibre line damage leading to the region is in an area still “unsafe for repairs.”