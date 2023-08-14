Communications down in a dozen NWT communities

Some communications systems went dark in a dozen Northwest Territories communities with thousands of people fleeing oncoming wildfires.

An internal email from service provider Northwestel, seen by Cabin Radio, states that “all services in the Mackenzie (cellular) are down.”

Fibre line damage caused by wildfires is suspected, a company staff member wrote to colleagues earlier on Sunday.

The full extent of the outage was not clear – for example, whether internet and landline services were completely cut off in some communities.

In a brief unsigned statement to Cabin Radio shortly before 9pm, Northwestel wrote: “Due to wildfire activity, telecommunications services are currently disrupted in Fort Smith, Hay River, Fort Resolution and Enterprise. We can’t currently access the area of impact safely.”

In internal emails, Northwestel staff said Hay River had lost long-distance and 911 service just as thousands of evacuees from both Hay River and Fort Smith were heading south to Alberta, out of harm’s way.

By 7:30pm, a new wildfire had cut off Highway 2 south of Hay River and remaining people were being urged to head to the airport and await an airlift to safety. If necessary, people will shelter at the airport from any wildfire that reaches the town.

Northwestel staff reported cell service had also been lost in Fort Smith, where remaining people were sheltering in place with a wildfire expected to come within five kilometres of the town by midnight.

The company believed cell service was also down in Fort Good Hope, Fort Providence, Fort Simpson, Inuvik, Kakisa, Norman Wells, Tsiigehtchic, Tulita and Wrigley.

“Please be advised that due to ongoing fire activity, we can expect an extended outage,” a staff member wrote.

“Technicians are investigating possible temporary re-routes, but any viable solutions will require new physical connections be put in place.”

Safety concerns were making large stretches of the fibre line “difficult, if not impossible” to access, the same staff member added.