Telecommunications down in Kakisa and Jean Marie River, again

Northwestel says several communities in the South Slave are again experiencing disruptions to internet, phone and cellular services.

In a Thursday afternoon press release, Northwestel said further fibre damage in the region had led to a full service disruption in Kakisa and Jean Marie River.

Long-distance landline phone services were also affected in Hay River and Fort Smith, Northwestel said, but those towns still have internet, local landline, and cellular service.

“The fire situation remains dynamic,” the company stated. “Technicians will travel to the site of damage to begin repairs as soon as it safe to do so, but communities should expect to be without service for the next 24 hours.”

Earlier on Thursday, Northwestel said telecommunications services had been restored in Kakisa. It was the final community in the region to see service return since wildfire damage led to a lengthy telecommunications outage.

For 10 days, technicians have worked to repair fibre lines damaged by wildfires. Some South Slave communities had no internet, phone or cell service even as evacuations were taking place.

The company said 20 km of new fibre line was needed to carried out recent repairs.

Service remains congested in the Beaufort Delta where Northwestel said fibre line was in an area still “unsafe for repairs.”